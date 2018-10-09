‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with ‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram Monday, along with a photo of the newborn's tiny hand clutching her parents' hands.

(LOS ANGELES) — Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Suits star Patrick J. Adams have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.



“I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother,” Bellisario wrote. “To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

The two kept the pregnancy largely out of the public eye, and they both showed their gratitude to everyone who respected their privacy.

“Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives,” Adams wrote. “Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this”

He added, “I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear.”

A name for the little girl has not yet been released.

Bellisario and Adams have been married since December 2016.

