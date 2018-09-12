202
Stormy Daniels to release memoir titled “Full Disclosure”

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 11:47 am 09/12/2018 11:47am
FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court in New York. Daniels is telling her story in a new memoir titled “Full Disclosure.” The porn star who alleges an affair with President Donald Trump announced the book on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stormy Daniels is telling her story in a new memoir titled “Full Disclosure.”

The porn star, who alleges an affair with President Donald Trump, announced the book on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday. Set to come out on Oct. 2, it will detail her life and legal standoff with the president.

Daniels says “there’s a lot” she has to say.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006. She was paid $130,000 as part of a hush agreement signed days before the 2016 election and is suing to dissolve the contract.

Trump and his former personal attorney have sought to end the lawsuit in recent days. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, opposes dismissing the suit and wants the judge to continue the case.

