202
Home » Celebrity News » 'Pretty Little Liars' alum…

‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum Janel Parrish weds in Hawaii

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 8:52 am 09/10/2018 08:52am
Share
FILE - In this March 25, 2017, file photo, Janel Parrish attends the 34th annual PaleyFest: "Pretty Little Liars" event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Parrish and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married. The wedding took place Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Hawaii, where she was born. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

WAIKANE, Hawaii (AP) — “Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married.

The wedding took place Saturday in Hawaii, where she was born.

The 29-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of the couple kissing at their rehearsal dinner. Parrish wrote she was “loving my husband so much.”

Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal on the teen drama series.

Wedding guests included several members of the “Pretty Little Liars” cast and crew.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500