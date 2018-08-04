202
Royal couple at friend’s wedding on Meghan’s 37th birthday

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 12:42 pm 08/04/2018 12:42pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of the prince's long-time friend Charlie van Straubenzee to videographer Daisy Jenks.

LONDON (AP) — Weeks after tying the knot themselves, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at another wedding Saturday — this time as guests.

Van Straubenzee has known the prince since childhood and was an usher at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

The prince, wearing a tailcoat and sunglasses, arrived with other groomsmen at the medieval church of St. Mary the Virgin in Frensham, 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of London.

Meghan arrived separately, in a short-sleeved Club Monaco dress with blue top and multicolored skirt with a Philip Treacy hat. The former American actress waved to well-wishers outside the church on Saturday, which is also her 37th birthday.

Harry and Meghan, holding hands, left together shortly after the hour-long ceremony ended.

Topics:
birthday Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News meghan markle World News

