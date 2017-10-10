Hillary Clinton “appalled” by allegations against Weinstein

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Hillary Clinton says she’s “shocked and appalled” by the revelations of sexual abuse and harassment being leveled at Harvey Weinstein.

She says in a written statement Tuesday that the behavior being reported by women “cannot be tolerated.”

Clinton adds that the women are showing courage in coming forward with their allegations. And the former presidential candidate says that the support of other women “is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Clinton has been a beneficiary of the Weinstein family’s donations to Democratic causes. She said nothing about those donations in her statement.

