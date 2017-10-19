Has Margot Robbie been secretly married for three years?

(NEW YORK) — Margot Robbie reportedly has been telling a little white lie these past 12 months.

A source tells the New York Post that the Suicide Squad actress and her husband, British film director Tom Ackerley, have secretly been married a lot longer.

Robbie allegedly spilled the beans at the Hamptons International Film Festival, where the insider claims a guest congratulated her on her first-year wedding anniversary, and she replied, “It’s been three years.”

The couple had been reported to have wed in a secret ceremony on the Gold Coast of her native Australia last year.

Margot and Tom, both 27, met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française in France.

Robbie can currently be seen in theatres in the drama Goodbye Christopher Robin.

