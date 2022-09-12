Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Canada police make arrest after shooter kills 1, injures 2

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 4:43 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police arrested a man after one person was shot dead and two others were injured. Police earlier issued an emergency alert to phones saying they were investigating an active shooter in and around Toronto.

Police issued the alert after two shootings in Mississauga, Ontario, and Milton, Ontario, Monday afternoon.

Police earlier said they were looking for a stolen Black Jeep Cherokee and the suspect dressed in black with a construction vest.

“Suspect has been located and is in police custody. 1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital,” Halton Police said in a tweet.

