RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Canada News » Police release sketch of…

Police release sketch of girl found in Toronto dumpster

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — The head of Toronto’s homicide squad said Tuesday they have released sketches of a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster in an effort to identify her.

Inspector Hank Idsinga said police contacted the lead detectives for 58 missing children cases across Canada, but there is no evidence linking the girl to those cases.

“We believe it is unlikely the child located on Dale Avenue has ever been reported missing,” Idsinga said.

Idsinga said investigators are also looking for a dark-colored Porsche Cayenne SUV that inexplicably stopped outside the home where the girl’s remains were found.

Police said the little girl’s remains were found in a dumpster outside a home in a wealthy Toronto neighborhood on May 2.

They said the remains were likely placed there in the days prior, but the girl may have died last summer.

Investigators said the girl was between 4 and 7 years old and Black, either of African or mixed African descent.

Last month, investigators released two images of items of clothing the child was found in with the hopes of leading to identification.

At a news conference Tuesday, Idisnga said there is no obvious cause of death and that it will take some time to determine it — or it may remain undetermined.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | World News

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up