RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How Biden wants to use oligarchs' assets | Misinformation is a problem | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff
Home » Canada News » Canada issues fines for…

Canada issues fines for pandemic party on flight to Mexico

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — A group of 37 passengers who were shown on video drinking and partying amid the pandemic on a chartered Sunwing flight from Montreal to Mexico in late December have been fined a total of CDN$59,500 (US$46,480), Transport Canada said Thursday.

The agency said 42 tickets were issued, including 18 for non-compliance with vaccination requirements and 24 for violations of masking rules.

Videos of the flight, shared on social media, showed unmasked passengers singing and dancing in the aisles and on seats, some clutching liquor, snapping selfies and vaping.

An investigation into the flight continues and further sanctions could be issued, said Transport Canada.

Sunwing Airlines cancelled the group’s return flight after the videos began circulating. Air Canada and Air Transat also refused to book the flight’s 154 passengers on return trips to Canada.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | World News

USPS faces 3 lawsuits challenging its mostly gas-powered future vehicle fleet

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up