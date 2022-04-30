RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » Canada News » Anglican leader visits Canadian…

Anglican leader visits Canadian residential school survivors

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 11:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCE ALBERT, Saskatchewan (AP) — The head of the Anglican Church told a gathering of Canadian residential school survivors Saturday he was sorry for the church’s role in the “terrible crime” that was committed.

Rev. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, visited the James Smith Cree Nation and heard stories shared by residential school survivors.

“It was the church that permitted it,” said Welby. “Building hell and putting children into it and staffing it. I am more sorry than I could ever, ever begin to express.”

On Sunday, Welby will attend an Indigenous gathering in Prince Albert where he is to meet with Indigenous leaders and more residential school survivors.

The Anglican Church says it ran about three dozen residential schools in Canada between 1820 and 1969.

In 1993, the Anglican Church of Canada apologized for operating residential schools.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools in Canada.

In April, Pope Francis apologized to Indigenous people for the deplorable conduct of church members involved in residential schools following meetings with Metis, Inuit and First Nations delegates at the Vatican.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | World News

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up