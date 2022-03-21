Tentative deal to keep Canada’s Liberals in power until 2025

TORONTO (AP) — A senior government official says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party and the opposition New Democratic Party…

TORONTO (AP) — A senior government official says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party and the opposition New Democratic Party have reached a tentative agreement that would see Trudeau’s Liberals keep power until 2025.

The official said late Monday the agreement still needs approval from NDP lawmakers but the leadership of both parties has signed off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Trudeau’s Liberal party won re-election last fall but failed to win a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The leftist NDP party will support Trudeau’s Liberals in exchange for deals on pharmaceutical and dental care plans.

Trudeau has been Canada’s prime minister since November 2015.

