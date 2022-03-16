RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 3:39 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1.

A senior government official confirmed the change Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly ahead of the announcement this week.

Last month, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly molecular test.

The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

