CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Canada News » Canada ends evacuations from…

Canada ends evacuations from Kabul’s airport as the American Aug. 31 deadline looms.

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 8:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Canada ends evacuations from Kabul’s airport as the American Aug. 31 deadline looms.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | National News | World News

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up