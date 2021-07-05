Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Canada News » 5 killed in crane…

5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 2:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Five people died when a crane collapsed at a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said four men were confirmed dead as a result of the crane collapse Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver. A fifth man buried in the rubble is presumed dead.

The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | World News

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

USPS ranked Workhorse vehicle last in value before it filed bid protest, Oshkosh tells court

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Agencies have new services on tap for securing mobile devices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up