5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Five people died when a crane collapsed at a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said four men were confirmed dead as a result of the crane collapse Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver. A fifth man buried in the rubble is presumed dead.

The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

