CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Canada News » All schools in Ontario…

All schools in Ontario to shut and go to online learning

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by more-contagious virus variants, Ontario’s premier announced Monday.

Premier Doug Ford said his government is moving schools to online-only after the April break this week.

Schools in Canada’s largest city of Toronto were already shut since last Wednesday. Now it will be province wide.

Ontario is now seeing more than 4,000 new infections a day in recent days and record intensive care numbers.

Spring break began Monday after the province postponed it in March to discourage travel during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | World News

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

$715B defense budget takes flak from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up