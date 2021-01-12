INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Home » Canada News » Ontario issues stay at…

Ontario issues stay at home order, extends school closure

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province has imposed a stay-at-home order as coronavirus cases surge, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday.

The order that takes effect Thursday grants exemptions for essential workers and activities such as health care or shopping for groceries. Police will be able to issue tickets for violations.

Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said that the province of 14.5 million people could see more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections a day by the middle of next month unless it curbs the infection rate.

Ontario reported 2,903 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, including eight new cases of a variant from the United Kingdom that is feared to be more contagious than the original strain.

Ford said schools in many regions will remained closed for in-class learning until Feb. 10.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up