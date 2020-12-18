CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Canada News » Trudeau says good riddance…

Trudeau says good riddance to 2020, Canada to get 500k doses

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Canada will be getting 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January and that Canadians will be soon be saying “good riddance to 2020.”

But Anita Anand, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, said Canada won’t have enough doses for all those who wish to be vaccinated until the end of September, 2021.

Vaccinations started this week as Canada was among the first to approve and distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Trudeau expects 125,000 doses next week and 255,000 this month.

Trudeau also said he expects to get 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of December, pending regulatory approval.

Health officials expect to approve Moderna vaccine soon.

Trudeau said Canada has the most vaccines secured per capita, and the most diverse portfolio of vaccine options in the world.

But he said a vaccine in a week or in a month won’t help you if you get COVID-19 today.

“Our fight against this virus is not over, even as we’re preparing to say goodbye – and good riddance – to 2020,” Trudeau said.

Canada averaged 6,650 new cases in the last week. Ontario, the most populous province, is considering further restrictions. Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is on lockdown.

Canada eventually plans to donate excess doses to impoverished countries.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up