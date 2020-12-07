CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » Canada News » Trudeau: Canada to get…

Trudeau: Canada to get Pfizer vaccine by end of this year

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 11:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday Canada will get up to 250,000 doses of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech before the end of December.

The vaccine is expected be approved by Health Canada as soon as Thursday.

Trudeau had come under criticism from opposition parties for saying Canadians won’t be among the first to get a vaccine against COVID-19 because the first doses will likely go to citizens of the countries they are made in. Canada doesn’t have mass vaccine-production facilities.

Trudeau said Canada has contracts with six other vaccine makers as well.

Seniors and workers in long-term care homes are among those expected to get the vaccine first.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Senators raise concerns with VA transition activities, personnel moves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up