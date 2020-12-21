HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » Canada News » Canada's Ontario to go…

Canada’s Ontario to go on province-wide shutdown Dec. 26

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario on Monday announced a province-wide shutdown because of a second wave of COVID-19 in Canada’s most populous province.

The lockdown will be put in place for southern Ontario from Dec. 26 until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9. One top infectious disease doctor said waiting until the day after Christmas to shutdown is ridiculous.

Ontario has had seven straight days of more than 2,000 cases a day. Modeling shows that could more than double in January. Health officials earlier said a four- to six-week hard lockdown could significantly stop the spread of COVID-19.

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, had already closed restaurants for indoor dining but schools remained open. All high schools in Ontario will now be closed for in-person learning until Jan. 25. Elementary schools will be closed until Jan. 11.

After COVID-19 cases surged in the spring, Canada flattened the epidemic curve with a lockdown. But as in other countries, COVID fatigue set in, restrictions were relaxed and a second wave was unleashed.

“We have flattened the curve before and we can do it again,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Ontario is in a very challenging and precarious situation.

“There are outbreaks anywhere people congregate,” Yaffe said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the delay until Dec. 26 will allow businesses outside the current lockdown zones to get ready for it. He said it allows restaurants a chance to sell off some of their inventory.

“I’m not comprising anything,” Ford said. “I have to be fair to these businesses who have massive inventory.”

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, said Ford is prioritizing the economy over health by delaying.

“Ridiculous. Costing lives. For what?!” Morris said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | World News

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up