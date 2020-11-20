CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's announces National Harbor curfew | Tips for grieving over pandemic-related losses | Latest coronavirus test results
Toronto goes back into lockdown because of a surge in cases

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 4:41 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest city is going back into lockdown because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario provincial government announced Friday Toronto and the Peel Region suburb will go into lockdown on Monday.

Health officials announced they won’t allow indoor organized events or social gatherings except for members of the same household. Restaurants and bars will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery. Retail will only be open for curbside pick up or delivery except for big box stores. Gyms will also be closed. Schools and child care facilities will remain open.

The stricter measures come as Ontario reports 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 393 in Toronto and 400 new cases in Peel Region.

“We have flattened the epidemic curve before and I am confident we can do it again,” Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said.

Canada including Ontario flattened the epidemic curve after locking down when COVID-19 cases surged in North America in the spring. Schools were closed and many businesses were temporally shut. Mask wearing became widespread and didn’t become a political issue.

There have been more 318,000 confirmed cases in Canada since the pandemic began, a contrast to its southern neighbor which has been doing more than half that number per day.

“We simply cannot have a healthy economy without healthy people,” Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Tory said that will only come with tougher rules. He said the alternative would lead to much more economic damage.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

