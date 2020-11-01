ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Canada News » Police arrest suspect after…

Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | World News

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up