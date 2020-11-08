CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Canada News » Canada says airline aid…

Canada says airline aid contingent on refunding customers

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s government will soon announce aid for the country’s airline industry but the help will be contingent on carriers providing refunds to passengers whose flights were cancelled, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Sunday.

Canada’s commercial airlines have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with passenger levels down as much as 90%.

Airlines have cancelled numerous pre-booked trips, offering passengers credits or vouchers instead of refunds.

“Before we spend one penny of taxpayer money on airlines, we will ensure Canadians get their refunds,” Garneau said in a statement ahead of talks later in the week. “We will ensure Canadians and regional communities retain air connections to the rest of Canada.”

The U.S. and European countries, including France and Germany, have offered billions in financial relief for their struggling airlines. Canada has provided no industry-specific bailout to airlines.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Canada News | World News

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Army builds retention prediction model using machine learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up