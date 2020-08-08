CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC helping parents prep for virtual learning | Free testing in Prince William Co. | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Canada News » Driver plows car through…

Driver plows car through Montreal pedestrian zone, injures 2

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — A rogue driver careened a car through a pedestrian-only zone in downtown Montreal and injured two people before driving away Saturday, police said.

Constable Raphael Bergeron said the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when the car smashed through a terrace at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine streets. He said two women were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said they were studying surveillance video and speaking to witnesses to get a better description of the vehicle.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up