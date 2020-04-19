A look at some of the deadliest attacks in Canadian history

TORONTO (AP) — A gunman went on a shooting rampage that left 16 people dead Sunday in the deadliest such…

TORONTO (AP) — A gunman went on a shooting rampage that left 16 people dead Sunday in the deadliest such attack in Canadian history. Here’s a look at other mass shootings in Canada.

— Aug. 10, 2018: A gunman opens fire in Fredericton, New Brunswick, killing two Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers and two civilians. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

— April 23, 2018: A man drives a van along a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people and seriously injuring 16 others. The man later admits in court to carrying out the attack in retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women. He’s awaiting trial on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

— Jan. 29, 2017: Six people are killed and eight injured when a man goes on a shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque. A university student who had taken far-right political positions on social media pleaded guilty.

— Dec. 29, 2014: A man shoots and kills six adults and two young children in two different homes in Edmonton, Alberta. The suspect then kills himself.

— June 4, 2014: A man uses a semiautomatic rifle to fatally shoot three RCMP officers and wound two others in Moncton, New Brunswick.

— April 5, 1996: A man, apparently angered by his wife’s divorce action, kills her and eight other members of her family in Vernon, British Columbia, before killing himself.

— Sept. 18, 1992: A bomb kills nine strike-breaking workers at the Giant Yellowknife gold mine in the Northwest Territories.

— Dec. 6, 1989: A man with a semi-automatic rifle storms into an engineering classroom at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, asks men to leave and then kills 14 women before turning the gun on himself.

— Sept. 1, 1972: An arson attack on a downtown Montreal night club kills 37 people and injures 64. Gasoline was spread on the stairway of the Blue Bird Cafe and then ignited. Three young men from Montreal who had earlier been denied entry for drunkenness were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

