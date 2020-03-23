Home » Canada News » Canada's most populous province,…

Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, is ordering closure of all non-essential businesses.

The Associated Press

March 23, 2020, 1:53 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, is ordering closure of all non-essential businesses.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Canada News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up