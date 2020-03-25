TORONTO (AP) — Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under Quarantine Act.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 25, 2020, 12:30 PM
TORONTO (AP) — Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under Quarantine Act.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.