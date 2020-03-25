Home » Canada News » Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation…

Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under Quarantine Act.

The Associated Press

March 25, 2020, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under Quarantine Act.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Canada News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up