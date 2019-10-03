Police in the southern Washington city of Vancouver said Thursday that one person was killed and two people were hurt…

Police in the southern Washington city of Vancouver said Thursday that one person was killed and two people were hurt in a shooting at an apartment building for senior citizens.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police spokeswoman Kim Capp said several hours after the shooting.

Earlier Capp told reporters the initial shots were fired in the apartment building lobby and the suspect went to his apartment.

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is treating two patients from the Smith Tower shooting, said Randy Querin, a spokesman for the hospital.

Their initial condition is satisfactory and treatment is ongoing, Querin said.

A tweet from The Columbian newspaper includes a video showing several police cars and a fire truck outside the Smith Tower Apartments in the initial moments after the shooting.

According to the apartment website, the apartments are for people who are 62 years of age or older. The building has 170 studio and one-bedroom apartments.

