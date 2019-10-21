Home » Canada News » Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says…

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will hold on to government

The Associated Press

October 21, 2019, 10:14 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will hold on to government.

