TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projects Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will win a minority government.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 21, 2019, 10:26 PM
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projects Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will win a minority government.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.