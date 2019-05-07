202
US says it will complete Keystone environmental review

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 7:20 pm 05/07/2019 07:20pm
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. government attorneys say the Trump administration plans to finish a new environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada even if a federal appeals court throws out a lawsuit that blocked the project.

President Donald Trump issued a new permit for the $8 billion pipeline last month.

In court filings on Tuesday, government attorneys said it is “undisputed” that Trump’s permit is not subject to two major environmental laws — the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act.

Nevertheless, the attorneys say the State Department will complete an environmental study ordered by a federal judge in Montana in November.

The long-delayed line would carry up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily from Canada to Nebraska.

