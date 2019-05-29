202
Home » Canada News » Devon Energy announces deal…

Devon Energy announces deal with Canadian Natural Resources

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 3:52 pm 05/29/2019 03:52pm
Share

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Devon Energy says it is selling nearly all of its assets in Canada to Canadian Natural Resources for $2.8 billion.

The Oklahoma City-based oil and gas company included in the S&P 500 put its Canadian assets up for sale in February in a plan to focus on growth from wells drilled in U.S. shale fields.

The deal is expected to close June 27.

Devon officials say proceeds from the sale will help reduce the company’s debt.

Officials with Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources say Devon’s “high-quality” assets will provide further balance to their production profile.

Devon’s exit from Canada follows recent asset sales there by foreign companies including Norway’s Statoil, France’s Total SA, El Dorado, Arkansas-based Murphy Oil and Houston-based ConocoPhillips.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!