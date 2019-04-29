202
Home » Canada News » Eastern Canada battles flooding…

Eastern Canada battles flooding after days of rain

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 12:41 pm 04/29/2019 12:41pm
Share
Residents Lawrence Courville, left, and Andy Goulet carry belongings down a flooded street in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Several days of heavy rains have swollen rivers and reservoirs in eastern Canada, driving thousands of people from their homes.

The worst situation is in the town of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, west of Montreal. It was inundated Saturday night after the Lake of Two Mountains burst through a natural dike.

More than 6,500 people there have been evacuated, raising the total of flooded homes across rain-sodden Quebec province to 5,584.

Flooding also has hit Ontario and New Brunswick.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Monday that some 2,000 troops have been deployed to flood-ravaged regions that requested military help. Volunteers and desperate residents are also pitching in to try to protect homes from rising waters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!