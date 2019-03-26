Chinese student found alive after being kidnapped in Canada.

202
By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 11:14 pm 03/26/2019 11:14pm
MARKHAM, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say a Chinese student who was abducted in the Toronto area has been found.

Const. Andy Pattenden with York Regional Police said Wanzhen Lu showed up at a house looking for help in what’s called cottage country in Ontario. He has minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday but later released him. Police are looking for four suspects.

Wanzhen was kidnapped from a parking garage in Markham, Ontario, on Saturday.

Police say the 22-year-old had parked his car and was walking with a friend toward the elevator of his condominium when a minivan came up behind him.

Investigators say three men jumped out, grabbed Lu, shocked him multiple times with a stun gun and dragged him into the van.

Asia News Canada News World News
