NEW YORK (AP) — Lord & Taylor’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue locked its doors forever after 104 years.

The venerable department store famed for its animated holiday windows closed down Wednesday afternoon, ending a blowout sale that left whole floors empty. By the end, clothes that once sold for as much as $100 were going for $5.99.

The 11-story building has been sold to the WeWork space-leasing company for more than $850 million.

Forty-five other, smaller Lord & Taylor stores remain open, mostly on the East Coast. In addition, Lord & Taylor-branded merchandise is being sold online through the Walmart website.

The brand is owned by Canadian corporate giant Hudson’s Bay Co.

