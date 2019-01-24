Canadian police make 2 arrests in national security probe

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have made two arrests as part of a national security investigation that involves multiple police agencies including the FBI. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the two arrests in Kingston,…

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have made two arrests as part of a national security investigation that involves multiple police agencies including the FBI.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the two arrests in Kingston, Ontario in a statement late Thursday. A senior government official said it is related to national security and there is no threat to public safety. A law enforcement official confirmed the FBI’s involvement. Both officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said in a statement the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police partners “took action in Kingston, Ontario, based on credible information, to ensure public safety.”

“The Government of Canada constantly monitors all potential threats and has robust measures in place to address them,” Goodale said. “Canadians can be confident that whenever credible information is obtained about a potential threat, the RCMP, CSIS and other police and security agencies take the appropriate steps to ensure the security of this country and the safety of its citizens.”

CSIS is Canada’s spy agency. The RCMP is expected to release more details a news conference in Kingston on Friday.

Several police vans and uniformed officers are at a residence on a street just northwest of the city’s downtown. Kingston is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) east of Toronto.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.