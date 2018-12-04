Former PM Mulroney to represent Canada at Bush state funeral

TORONTO (AP) — Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will deliver a eulogy and be among those representing Canada at the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted that…

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted that flags on federal buildings in Canada and at Canadian offices in the U.S. will be flown at half-mast on Wednesday.

Trudeau’s press secretary Eleanore Catenaro said on Tuesday that cabinet minister Scott Brison and Ambassador David MacNaughton will join Mulroney in representing Canada on Wednesday.

Mulroney also eulogized former President Ronald Reagan in 2004. Mulroney, Reagan and Bush became friends when they shared the world stage as leaders of their countries during the last decade of the Cold War.

Mulroney’s nine years in power overlapped with Bush’s four.

