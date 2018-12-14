202.5
Canadian minister postpones trip to China amid tensions

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 11:12 am 12/14/2018 11:12am
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at a parole office with a security guard in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s tourism minister is postponing a trip to China amid tensions over the arrest of a Chinese tech executive on behalf of the United States and the detentions of two Canadians in China in apparent retaliation.

Jeremy Ghio, a spokesman for minister Melanie Joly, said Friday that Canada and China “mutually agreed to postpone” her planned trip.

Canada arrested the chief financial officer of telecoms giant Huawei on Dec. 1. The U.S. wants her extradited on charges related to company violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran. A Canadian judge released her on bail Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the high-end parka maker Canada Goose has postponed the opening of its flagship Beijing store for “construction reasons.”

There have been calls in China to boycott the Canadian company.

