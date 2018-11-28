202.5
Grizzly bear kills woman and baby in Yukon

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 3:45 pm 11/28/2018 03:45pm
WHITEHORSE, Yukon (AP) — A grizzly bear has killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby in Canada.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack in the Yukon near the Northwest Territories border.

Coroner Heather Jones says Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call Monday from trapper Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was returning from a walk when he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 meters from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.

It says he shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.

Fatal bear attacks are rare in Canada.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Canada News Living News World News
