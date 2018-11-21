202.5
Cars separate on New York City-bound Amtrak train

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 10:02 pm 11/21/2018 10:02pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Two cars have separated on a New York City-bound Amtrak train, but there are no reports of injuries.

The train experienced what Amtrak called a “mechanical issue” just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near Albany, New York.

Train 68, called the Adirondack, was heading from Montreal the night before Thanksgiving in the U.S., one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Amtrak says another engine was being dispatched to transfer passengers from the disabled train. The train was carrying 287 passengers and crew.

There is no word on what caused the problem.

