Cargo plane goes off runway on landing in Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Boeing 747 cargo plane has skidded off the runway while landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Canada’s east coast province of Nova Scotia. Five crewmembers have been sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Airport spokeswoman Theresa Rath Spicer says the SkyLease Cargo plane went off Runway 32 just after 5 a.m. (4 a.m. EST) Wednesday. It’s not clear what caused the accident.

The plane wound up on a slight incline far off the runway, about 50 meters (yards) from a fence marking the airport perimeter. Two engines were sheared off completely.

The nose of the white aircraft showed moderate damage. The underside of the plane appeared to be cracked and heavily damaged.

The main runway was reopened by 8 a.m. (7 a.m. EST)

