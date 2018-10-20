202
Toronto-to-Boston flight diverted to Albany, lands safely

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 3:47 pm 10/20/2018 03:47pm
COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian regional airline flight from Toronto to Boston has landed safely in Albany after reporting an air pressure problem in the cabin.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Sky Regional Flight 7672 touched down around 1:35 p.m. Saturday at Albany International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

Mississauga (mihs-ihs-AW-gah), Ontario-based Sky Regional hasn’t immediately responded to phone and email messages. It flies regional routes in Canada and the Northeastern U.S.

