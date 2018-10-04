202
Home » Canada News » Mother, 2 children killed…

Mother, 2 children killed in Minnesota crash

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 8:59 am 10/04/2018 08:59am
Share

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a mother and two children died when her car collided with another vehicle in northwestern Minnesota.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Thief River Falls. The mother and children were thrown from their vehicle and died at the scene.

No information on the identities and ages of the victims has been released. The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol and state Department of Natural Resources also responded to the crash.

Thief River Falls is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of the Canadian border.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News National News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500