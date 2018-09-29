Wolf dies after capture for relocation to Isle Royale park

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a gray wolf captured in Minnesota for relocation to Isle Royale National Park has died. The National Park Service plans to move 20-30 wolves from the U.S. and Canadian…

The National Park Service plans to move 20-30 wolves from the U.S. and Canadian mainlands to the Lake Superior wilderness park in the next few years to rebuild a once thriving population.

A 4-year-old female and a 5-year-old male were successfully flown there and released this week.

But the park service said Friday night that another female died “despite the best efforts of the attending veterinarians” after being trapped, sedated and driven to a holding facility for a medical exam.

The park service says its wolf relocation team has adjusted procedures involving how long a captured wolf is held before transport to the island, as well as sedation measures used to reduce stress.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the captured wolf was driven, not flown, to the facility for a medical exam.

