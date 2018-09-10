Driver of tanker truck with hot tar dies when vehicle rolls

THOMPSON, N.D. (AP) — The driver of a tanker truck carrying hot tar suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle rolled into a ditch in eastern North Dakota, tipping over and sending tar into the cab.…

THOMPSON, N.D. (AP) — The driver of a tanker truck carrying hot tar suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle rolled into a ditch in eastern North Dakota, tipping over and sending tar into the cab.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol on Monday identified the driver as 21-year-old Bradley Jackson of Woodlands, Manitoba.

Jackson’s tanker left a Grand Forks County road last Wednesday. A GoFundMe page set up for Jackson said he suffered burns to 95 percent of his body, and died three days after being taken to the burn unit in Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Patrol Sgt. Ryan Panasuk says some of the hot tar flowed into the cab of the truck while Jackson was still inside.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.