West, Wesenberg winners in Race 2 of US skeleton team trials

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Greg West and Kendall Wesenberg were winners Sunday night in the second of the four U.S. skeleton national team trials races, furthering their chances of opening the Olympic season on the World Cup circuit.

West got his second straight men’s win, with Olympic bronze medalist Matt Antoine finishing second and returning Olympian John Daly taking third.

Wesenberg took the women’s race, with Savannah Graybill finishing second and three-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender taking third. Uhlaender won the series opener on Saturday, when Wesenberg was second and Graybill took third.

The skeleton trials will resume on Oct. 17 and 18 in Lake Placid, New York. Bobsled’s team selection races, twice delayed by warm weather, are now scheduled to start Tuesday in Lake Placid.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.