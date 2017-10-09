Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through Oct. 8
|All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $214,131
2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $180,487
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $151,990
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $140,876
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $136,430
6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $128,764
7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $112,795
8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $105,470
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $104,200
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $97,022
11. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $89,284
12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $89,029
13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $78,241
14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $75,671
15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $74,931
16. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $58,000
17. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $56,733
18. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $56,048
19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $55,618
20. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,641
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $201,916
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $136,657
3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $128,153
4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $113,312
5. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $109,353
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $106,677
7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $103,212
8. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $102,161
9. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $101,197
10. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $99,240
11. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $96,039
12. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $93,652
13. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $89,261
14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $89,106
15. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $86,114
16. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $83,495
17. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $80,762
18. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $66,029
19. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $64,757
20. Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore. $62,612
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $163,152
2. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $110,951
3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $109,919
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $103,944
5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $99,501
6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $99,340
7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $93,463
8. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $84,073
9. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $82,968
10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $80,981
11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $79,684
12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $77,340
13. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $76,442
14. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $73,558
15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $71,192
16. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $71,105
17. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $70,545
18. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $68,915
19. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $67,294
20. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $66,520
1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $133,977
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $133,633
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $113,094
4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $111,551
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $98,033
6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $96,587
7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $85,448
8. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $81,415
9. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $81,356
10. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $79,236
11. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $78,964
12. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $78,288
13. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $77,437
14. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $75,614
15. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. $74,146
16. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $68,006
17. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. $61,983
18. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $61,949
19. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $59,915
20. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas $57,576
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $134,707.9
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $133,633
3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $117,212
4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $110,930
5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $103,022
6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $99,774
7. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $96,587
8. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $92,358
9. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $81,356
10. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $81,050
11. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $79,374
12. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $78,387
13. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $75,614
14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $74,652
15. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $68,006
16. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $65,136
17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. $61,745
18. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $52,238
19. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $51,647
20. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $49,836
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $184,052
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $170,456
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $124,115
4. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $119,657
5. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta $110,613
6. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $105,789
7. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $102,774
8. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $99,361
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $92,992
10. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $91,745
11. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $89,332
12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $88,613
13. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $88,402
14. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $76,630
15. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $75,649
16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $71,822
17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $69,693
18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $66,258
19. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $61,398
20. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. $54,401
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $190,445
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $142,194
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $124,498
4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $121,902
5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $107,423
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $101,433
7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $97,173
8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $96,056
9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $93,363
10. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $86,299
11. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas $85,962
12. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $85,556
13. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $85,460
14. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $85,438
15. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $85,210
16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $78,317
17. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $77,288
18. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $76,926
19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas $73,367
20. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $70,016
1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $84,156
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $78,934
3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $72,976
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $68,084
5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $64,266
6. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $56,868
7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $50,109
8. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $49,347
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $49,309
10. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $48,184
11. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $47,061
12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $45,082
13. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $44,217
14. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $42,848
15. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $41,913
16. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $40,615
17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $39,780
18. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $32,565
19. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $32,545
20. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $31,183
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $237,152
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $204,239
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $157,077
4. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $131,423
5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $120,963
6. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $110,471
7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $106,188
8. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $103,619
9. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $102,855
10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $97,121
11. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $94,668
12. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $92,991
13. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $92,660
14. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $88,063
15. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $87,288
16. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $87,014
17. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $85,957
18. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $80,183
19. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $72,754
20. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $70,593
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $250,378
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 185,952
3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $130,537
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $120,806
5. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $115,163
6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $111,758
7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $98,707
8. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $97,023
9. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $96,454
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $92,930
11. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $91,362
12. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $86,020
13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $83,338
14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $78,181
15. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas $76,294
16. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. $74,363
17. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $72,876
18. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas $72,692
19. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas $68,759
20. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $64,894
