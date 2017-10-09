Pro Rodeo Leaders

Through Oct. 8 All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $214,131

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $180,487

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $151,990

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $140,876

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $136,430

6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $128,764

7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $112,795

8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $105,470

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $104,200

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $97,022

11. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $89,284

12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $89,029

13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $78,241

14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $75,671

15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $74,931

16. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $58,000

17. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $56,733

18. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $56,048

19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $55,618

20. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,641

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $201,916

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $136,657

3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $128,153

4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $113,312

5. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $109,353

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $106,677

7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $103,212

8. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $102,161

9. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $101,197

10. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $99,240

11. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $96,039

12. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $93,652

13. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $89,261

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $89,106

15. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $86,114

16. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $83,495

17. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $80,762

18. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $66,029

19. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $64,757

20. Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore. $62,612

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $163,152

2. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $110,951

3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $109,919

4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $103,944

5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $99,501

6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $99,340

7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $93,463

8. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $84,073

9. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $82,968

10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $80,981

11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $79,684

12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $77,340

13. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $76,442

14. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $73,558

15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $71,192

16. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $71,105

17. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $70,545

18. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $68,915

19. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $67,294

20. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $66,520

Team Roping (header)

1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $133,977

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $133,633

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $113,094

4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $111,551

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $98,033

6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $96,587

7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $85,448

8. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $81,415

9. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $81,356

10. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $79,236

11. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $78,964

12. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $78,288

13. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $77,437

14. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $75,614

15. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. $74,146

16. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $68,006

17. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. $61,983

18. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $61,949

19. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $59,915

20. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas $57,576

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $134,707.9

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $133,633

3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $117,212

4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $110,930

5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $103,022

6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $99,774

7. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $96,587

8. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $92,358

9. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $81,356

10. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $81,050

11. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $79,374

12. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $78,387

13. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $75,614

14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $74,652

15. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $68,006

16. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $65,136

17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. $61,745

18. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $52,238

19. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $51,647

20. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $49,836

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $184,052

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $170,456

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $124,115

4. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $119,657

5. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta $110,613

6. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $105,789

7. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $102,774

8. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $99,361

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $92,992

10. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $91,745

11. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $89,332

12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $88,613

13. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $88,402

14. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $76,630

15. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $75,649

16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $71,822

17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $69,693

18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $66,258

19. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $61,398

20. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. $54,401

Tie-down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $190,445

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $142,194

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $124,498

4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $121,902

5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $107,423

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $101,433

7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $97,173

8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $96,056

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $93,363

10. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $86,299

11. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas $85,962

12. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $85,556

13. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $85,460

14. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $85,438

15. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $85,210

16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $78,317

17. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $77,288

18. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $76,926

19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas $73,367

20. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $70,016

Steer Roping

1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $84,156

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $78,934

3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $72,976

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $68,084

5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $64,266

6. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $56,868

7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $50,109

8. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $49,347

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $49,309

10. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $48,184

11. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $47,061

12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $45,082

13. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $44,217

14. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $42,848

15. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $41,913

16. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $40,615

17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $39,780

18. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $32,565

19. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $32,545

20. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $31,183

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $237,152

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $204,239

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $157,077

4. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $131,423

5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $120,963

6. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $110,471

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $106,188

8. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $103,619

9. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $102,855

10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $97,121

11. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $94,668

12. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $92,991

13. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $92,660

14. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $88,063

15. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $87,288

16. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $87,014

17. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $85,957

18. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $80,183

19. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $72,754

20. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $70,593

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $250,378

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 185,952

3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $130,537

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $120,806

5. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $115,163

6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $111,758

7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $98,707

8. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $97,023

9. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $96,454

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $92,930

11. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $91,362

12. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $86,020

13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $83,338

14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $78,181

15. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas $76,294

16. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. $74,363

17. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $72,876

18. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas $72,692

19. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas $68,759

20. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $64,894

