AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 12 Lehigh Valley 7 5 1 0 1 11 24 19 Charlotte 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 23 WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 24 16 Hartford 7 3 3 0 1 7 21 25 Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 19 22 Hershey 6 1 4 0 1 3 12 27 Springfield 7 1 6 0 0 2 18 27 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 7 5 2 0 0 10 22 18 Binghamton 5 3 1 1 0 7 20 16 Laval 7 4 2 1 0 9 30 27 Utica 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 10 Rochester 5 2 3 0 0 4 9 15 Syracuse 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 21 Belleville 7 2 4 0 1 5 20 26 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rockford 6 5 1 0 0 10 28 13 Milwaukee 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 16 Manitoba 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 17 Chicago 5 2 2 1 0 5 20 19 Cleveland 5 2 2 1 0 5 9 13 Grand Rapids 6 2 3 0 1 5 18 23 Iowa 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 23 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Antonio 6 5 1 0 0 10 21 13 Stockton 6 4 2 0 0 8 24 17 Tucson 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 12 Bakersfield 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 13 Texas 7 3 3 0 1 7 21 28 San Jose 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 20 San Diego 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 20 Ontario 5 0 5 0 0 0 4 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 3

Springfield 7, Belleville 4

Providence 4, Laval 1

Charlotte 6, Toronto 4

San Antonio 3, Texas 1

Rockford 5, Hershey 0

San Jose 1, Cleveland 0, OT

Chicago 2, Tucson 1, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Tucson at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

