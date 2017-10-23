201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 6:22 pm 10/23/2017 06:22pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 12
Lehigh Valley 7 5 1 0 1 11 24 19
Charlotte 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 23
WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 24 16
Hartford 7 3 3 0 1 7 21 25
Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 19 22
Hershey 6 1 4 0 1 3 12 27
Springfield 7 1 6 0 0 2 18 27
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 7 5 2 0 0 10 22 18
Binghamton 5 3 1 1 0 7 20 16
Laval 7 4 2 1 0 9 30 27
Utica 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 10
Rochester 5 2 3 0 0 4 9 15
Syracuse 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 21
Belleville 7 2 4 0 1 5 20 26
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rockford 6 5 1 0 0 10 28 13
Milwaukee 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 16
Manitoba 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 17
Chicago 5 2 2 1 0 5 20 19
Cleveland 5 2 2 1 0 5 9 13
Grand Rapids 6 2 3 0 1 5 18 23
Iowa 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 23
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Antonio 6 5 1 0 0 10 21 13
Stockton 6 4 2 0 0 8 24 17
Tucson 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 12
Bakersfield 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 13
Texas 7 3 3 0 1 7 21 28
San Jose 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 20
San Diego 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 20
Ontario 5 0 5 0 0 0 4 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 3

Springfield 7, Belleville 4

Providence 4, Laval 1

Charlotte 6, Toronto 4

San Antonio 3, Texas 1

Rockford 5, Hershey 0

San Jose 1, Cleveland 0, OT

Chicago 2, Tucson 1, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Tucson at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

