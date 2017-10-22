AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 12 Lehigh Valley 7 5 1 0 1 11 24 19 Charlotte 6 4 2 0 0 8 21 19 WB/Scranton 6 4 2 0 0 8 24 16 Hartford 7 3 3 0 1 7 21 25 Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 19 22 Hershey 5 1 3 0 1 3 12 22 Springfield 7 1 6 0 0 2 18 27 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 6 5 1 0 0 10 18 12 Binghamton 5 3 1 1 0 7 20 16 Laval 7 4 2 1 0 9 30 27 Utica 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 10 Rochester 5 2 3 0 0 4 9 15 Syracuse 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 21 Belleville 7 2 4 0 1 5 20 26 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 16 Rockford 5 4 1 0 0 8 23 13 Manitoba 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 17 Cleveland 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 12 Grand Rapids 6 2 3 0 1 5 18 23 Chicago 4 1 2 1 0 3 18 18 Iowa 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 23 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Antonio 5 4 1 0 0 8 18 12 Stockton 6 4 2 0 0 8 24 17 Tucson 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 10 Bakersfield 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 13 Texas 6 3 2 0 1 7 20 25 San Diego 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 20 San Jose 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 20 Ontario 5 0 5 0 0 0 4 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, San Jose 1

Toronto 4, Charlotte 0

Syracuse 4, Springfield 1

Hershey 4, Grand Rapids 2

Laval 6, Bridgeport 3

Rockford 6, Milwaukee 2

WB/Scranton 3, Hartford 2, SO

Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 3

Providence 3, Belleville 2, SO

Utica 5, Rochester 1

Manitoba 4, Iowa 2

Tucson 4, Chicago 3

San Antonio 6, Texas 2

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

Stockton 6, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 3

Springfield 7, Belleville 4

Providence 4, Laval 1

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

