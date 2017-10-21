AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 15 Lehigh Valley 6 4 1 0 1 9 20 16 Providence 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 9 WB/Scranton 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 14 Hartford 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 16 Bridgeport 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 13 Hershey 4 0 3 0 1 1 8 20 Springfield 5 0 5 0 0 0 10 19 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 12 Toronto 5 4 1 0 0 8 14 12 Laval 5 3 1 1 0 7 23 20 Utica 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9 Rochester 4 2 2 0 0 4 8 10 Belleville 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 16 Syracuse 6 1 4 1 0 3 12 20 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 10 Rockford 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11 Grand Rapids 5 2 2 0 1 5 16 19 Cleveland 4 2 2 0 0 4 8 12 Chicago 3 1 1 1 0 3 15 14 Manitoba 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 15 Iowa 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 19 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Antonio 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 10 Texas 5 3 1 0 1 7 18 19 Stockton 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14 San Diego 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 14 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 8 12 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 7 San Jose 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 19 Ontario 4 0 4 0 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2

Providence 5, Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Bridgeport 2

Charlotte 5, Rochester 2

WB/Scranton 6, Laval 5, OT

Belleville 5, Hartford 1

Milwaukee 4, Hershey 1

Iowa 3, Manitoba 2

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

San Antonio 3, Texas 2, SO

Bakersfield 2, Ontario 0

Stockton 4, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 3, San Jose 1

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Rockford, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.