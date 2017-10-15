AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|13
|Hartford
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|11
|Providence
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|7
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|11
|11
|WB/Scranton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|9
|Bridgeport
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|9
|Springfield
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|Hershey
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|14
|10
|Toronto
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|14
|12
|Laval
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|5
|Utica
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Syracuse
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|10
|17
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rockford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Manitoba
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|12
|Grand Rapids
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Chicago
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|14
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|11
|Iowa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|17
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|16
|Stockton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|San Diego
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Bakersfield
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|9
|San Antonio
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|San Jose
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|14
|Tucson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11
|Ontario
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Binghamton 5, Laval 1
San Antonio 3, San Jose 2
Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 2
Belleville 5, Hershey 2
Utica 3, Syracuse 2
Rockford 7, Iowa 4
Hartford 4, Springfield 3
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2
Toronto 3, Providence 2
Chicago 5, Ontario 2
Stockton 4, Grand Rapids 0
San Diego 5, Texas 1
Bakersfield 4, Tucson 1
Manitoba 4, Cleveland 1
WB/Scranton 6, Syracuse 1
Toronto 2, Springfield 1
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.