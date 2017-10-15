201.5
AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 5:47 pm 10/15/2017 05:47pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 13
Hartford 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11
Providence 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 7
Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 0 1 5 11 11
WB/Scranton 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 9
Bridgeport 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 9
Springfield 4 0 4 0 0 0 8 14
Hershey 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 12
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Binghamton 3 2 0 1 0 5 14 10
Toronto 5 4 1 0 0 8 14 12
Laval 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 14
Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 6 5
Utica 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 10 17
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rockford 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 4
Milwaukee 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 6
Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 12
Grand Rapids 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16
Chicago 3 1 1 1 0 3 15 14
Cleveland 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 11
Iowa 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 17
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 16
Stockton 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7
San Diego 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 10
Bakersfield 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 9
San Antonio 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
San Jose 3 1 2 0 0 2 11 14
Tucson 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 11
Ontario 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Laval 1

San Antonio 3, San Jose 2

Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 2

Belleville 5, Hershey 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 2

Rockford 7, Iowa 4

Hartford 4, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 3, Providence 2

Chicago 5, Ontario 2

Stockton 4, Grand Rapids 0

San Diego 5, Texas 1

Bakersfield 4, Tucson 1

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Cleveland 1

WB/Scranton 6, Syracuse 1

Toronto 2, Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

