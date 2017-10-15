AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 13 Hartford 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11 Providence 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 7 Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 0 1 5 11 11 WB/Scranton 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 9 Bridgeport 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 9 Springfield 4 0 4 0 0 0 8 14 Hershey 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 12 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 3 2 0 1 0 5 14 10 Toronto 5 4 1 0 0 8 14 12 Laval 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 14 Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 6 5 Utica 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9 Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 10 17 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rockford 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 4 Milwaukee 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 6 Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 12 Grand Rapids 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16 Chicago 3 1 1 1 0 3 15 14 Cleveland 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 11 Iowa 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 17 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 16 Stockton 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7 San Diego 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 10 Bakersfield 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 9 San Antonio 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 San Jose 3 1 2 0 0 2 11 14 Tucson 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 11 Ontario 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Laval 1

San Antonio 3, San Jose 2

Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 2

Belleville 5, Hershey 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 2

Rockford 7, Iowa 4

Hartford 4, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 3, Providence 2

Chicago 5, Ontario 2

Stockton 4, Grand Rapids 0

San Diego 5, Texas 1

Bakersfield 4, Tucson 1

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Cleveland 1

WB/Scranton 6, Syracuse 1

Toronto 2, Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

